Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic holds 'Spay-a-thon' event

Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic hosts Spay-A-Thon
Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic hosts Spay-A-Thon(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -To celebrate World Spay Day, Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic hosted a “Spay-a-thon” for cat owners.

The event allowed owners to get their female cats fixed for $30.

Southern Pines employees say they hope this event will make an impact on the clinic’s ongoing mission to recuse the stray cat population.

“Well spring is on the way and that means kitten season, which means there’s just an explosion of little baby kittens all over the place,” said Dani Snell, philanthropy and marketing manager at the Southern Pines Animal Shelter. “So, it’s important to get your cat spayed just to prevent unwanted litters or overpopulation in shelters and just for the health of your cat.”

Snell said the clinic was able to host this event with a grant from Banfield Foundation.

