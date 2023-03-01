South Jones High School teacher wins Golden Apple Award

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time, a member of the Golden Apple Award winner’s family presented the apple.

It was a family affair when South Jones High School ninth-grader Annie Byrd gave her mom Stacey Byrd the TEC and WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award Friday morning.

Stacey Byrd is the ninth and 10th grade English Language Arts teacher at South Jones High School.

Students like senior Mary McCardle called Stacey Byrd a role model.

“She’s been my teacher but also been a role model to me no matter what,” said McCardle. “She is my senior walkout person for soccer. She’s just everything you want in a person as well.”

A large group of students, teachers and staff burst into Bryd’s classroom to surprise her with the honor.

Byrd was brought to tears and shared how she felt about teaching and her students.

“I’m just so honored,” said Byrd. “I don’t know what to say. I love my job. I love my students.

I just try to focus on the kid, not just teaching English. I feel like we are here to teach them to be better humans.”

Byrd took the time to hug and thank all the students, staff and teachers that came to her classroom for the surprise.

