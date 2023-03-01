Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

NBC’s Hoda Kotb off ‘Today’ show due to family health issue

Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on...
Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on June 27, 2018, in New York. On Wednesday NBC addressed the mystery of Kotb's absence on the program. Kotb, who has been absent from the morning show last week and this week, is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter." Guthrie, who left mid-show on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s “Today” show is without both of its hosts and addressed Hoda Kotb’s absence on the program Wednesday.

Kotb is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter,” the show’s Craig Melvin said. She’d been absent from the network morning show last week and this week without any explanation.

Meanwhile, co-host Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID when she wasn’t feeling well Tuesday, leaving mid-show. News anchor Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were on the set Wednesday.

“We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon,” Melvin said.

There’s no specific estimate on when either might return, a “Today” spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Loftin, 26, is being charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting Johnny Reese, 36,...
Suspect charged with manslaughter for Bassfield shooting over the weekend
Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
Police said 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help to find runaway teen
Deputy Randy Chancellor - End Of Watch: 28 February 2001
End of Watch: Jones County honors memory of fallen officer, Deputy ‘Randy’ Chancellor
Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine

Latest News

LIVE: Biden speaks at 20th anniversary event for Department of Homeland Security
Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
Closing arguments expected for Murdaugh murder trial
LIVE: Murdaugh trial closing statements
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors