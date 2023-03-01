Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Medical professional warns of spike in pollen allergens

The return of pollen is landing some in urgent care to treat symptoms like runny nose, sneezing, and swelling around the eyes.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Medical professionals are seeing a spike in pollen allergy patients.

“The pollen has really spiked. We’re are probably at one of the highest levels we’ve been at for a while,” said Jessie Lindsey, a nurse practitioner with AlphaCare Urgent Care.

Spring has sprung in Mississippi, at least that’s what it feels like here on the Gulf Coast.

The return of pollen is landing some in urgent care to treat symptoms like runny nose, sneezing, and swelling around the eyes.

“This is common of the histamine release your body does when it’s affected by pollen. Many trees release their pollen with the flowers right now and of course, you’re seeing pollen all over your vehicles,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey admits the rise in patients is alarming.

“We’re probably seeing close to 20 to 25 that’s strictly more sinus symptoms, but we have seen an increase about 10-15% more than what we have been seeing of allergy symptoms,” Lindsey said.

Here’s what you should know when choosing a medication: Select antihistamines, decongestants and nasal sprays.

She also warns folks diagnosed with asthma to monitor symptoms regularly.

“If it is untreated, it could be something more. Remind people to be aware and use rescue inhalers if they have them,” she said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Loftin, 26, is being charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting Johnny Reese, 36,...
Suspect charged with manslaughter for Bassfield shooting over the weekend
Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
Police said 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help to find runaway teen
Deputy Randy Chancellor - End Of Watch: 28 February 2001
End of Watch: Jones County honors memory of fallen officer, Deputy ‘Randy’ Chancellor
Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine

Latest News

6pm Headlines 2/28
6pm Headlines 2/28
Secretary of State urges Hub City business to educate on Human Trafficking
Miss. secretary of state urges Hattiesburg businesses to learn the signs of human trafficking
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later
Cornelius is known as a hero in Picayune after calling 9-1-1 saving his mother's life.
Picayune 6-year-old named hero after calling 911 for his mother