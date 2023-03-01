Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields and WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A large FBI presence was seen at a business off of Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland on Wednesday morning.

WLBT crews watched as FBI agents actively scoured the office building. The agents also put up crime scene tape around the premises.

3 On Your Side has received reports of a possible raid, but that has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Loftin, 26, is being charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting Johnny Reese, 36,...
Suspect charged with manslaughter for Bassfield shooting over the weekend
Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
Police said 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help to find runaway teen
Deputy Randy Chancellor - End Of Watch: 28 February 2001
End of Watch: Jones County honors memory of fallen officer, Deputy ‘Randy’ Chancellor
-
3 suspects arrested in auto burglary investigation in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Virginia Kanan, 55, of Soso.
GRAPHIC: Huskies rescued, owner arrested in Jones Co. following animal welfare complaint
-
GRAPHIC: Huskies rescued, owner arrested in Jones Co. following animal rescue complaint
6pm Headlines 2/28
6pm Headlines 2/28
Secretary of State urges Hub City business to educate on Human Trafficking
Miss. secretary of state urges Hattiesburg businesses to learn the signs of human trafficking
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later