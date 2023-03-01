Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jefferson Davis County School District highlights renovations

Jefferson Davis School District highlights renovations
Jefferson Davis School District highlights renovations(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County School District held a program Tuesday to highlight facility upgrades for community members, school board members and everybody involved.

JDCSD Superintendent Isaac “Ike” Haynes said it’s been a group effort, highlighting projects like the nurses’ station, cafeteria, administration building and the high school’s entrance.

“(What) we’ve done collectively is improve opportunities for kids, improve the safety of our facilities and also provide some hope for the kids in JDCSD that they can know and see that we care about them, and we want to inspire them to greater and greater heights,” said Haynes.

Haynes said it’s not for the adults, instead, it’s to keep the district’s motto “children first” at the forefront of peoples’ minds.

“That one time that they have in school, investing in them so that they don’t feel like they’re second class,” Haynes said. “They don’t get to college, to a trade, or to an employee or an employer and feel that they’re second best. I want kids here to feel as though they matter, they’re our prioritized and that we’re working every day to make things better for them, that’s what this is all about.”

Shonda Burre, the school board president, said it was all done the Jaguar way, doing things to better the future of the district.

“We’re just going to be doing things right here in Jefferson Davis County,” said Burre. “We’re going to make sure our children are safe. We’re going to make sure our children get the education they so deserve, and I am absolutely happy to support (them).”

Haynes said these projects are just the beginning, he wants to do more projects in the near future.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blinda Whitley, 49, of Laurel.
Woman arrested in Jones Co. after narcotics, paraphernalia found during search warrant
Haley Clingan
Petal PD reports 18-year-old runaway found safe
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Joshua Emerine, 23, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man charged in connection to credit card fraud investigation
Police said 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help to find runaway teen

Latest News

Deputy Randy Chancellor - End Of Watch: 28 February 2001
End of Watch: Jones County honors memory of fallen officer, Deputy ‘Randy’ Chancellor
LPD and Salvation Army food drive
LPD preparing for food drive for Salvation Army
Laurel Main Street preparing for Laurel Leap event
Laurel Main Street preparing for Laurel Leap Day
Pearl Campbell, owner of Pearl's Diner, and Matt Butler, owner of Top 5ive Bar and Grill, said...
Black-owned restaurant owners express food’s impact on Laurel, Hub City communites