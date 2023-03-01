Jefferson Davis County School District highlights renovations

JEFFERSON DAVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County School District held a program Tuesday to highlight facility upgrades for community members, school board members and everybody involved.

JDCSD Superintendent Isaac “Ike” Haynes said it’s been a group effort, highlighting projects like the nurses’ station, cafeteria, administration building and the high school’s entrance.

“(What) we’ve done collectively is improve opportunities for kids, improve the safety of our facilities and also provide some hope for the kids in JDCSD that they can know and see that we care about them, and we want to inspire them to greater and greater heights,” said Haynes.

Haynes said it’s not for the adults, instead, it’s to keep the district’s motto “children first” at the forefront of peoples’ minds.

“That one time that they have in school, investing in them so that they don’t feel like they’re second class,” Haynes said. “They don’t get to college, to a trade, or to an employee or an employer and feel that they’re second best. I want kids here to feel as though they matter, they’re our prioritized and that we’re working every day to make things better for them, that’s what this is all about.”

Shonda Burre, the school board president, said it was all done the Jaguar way, doing things to better the future of the district.

“We’re just going to be doing things right here in Jefferson Davis County,” said Burre. “We’re going to make sure our children are safe. We’re going to make sure our children get the education they so deserve, and I am absolutely happy to support (them).”

Haynes said these projects are just the beginning, he wants to do more projects in the near future.

