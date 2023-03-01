Win Stuff
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’

FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy in Havana, Cuba, Oct. 3, 2017. U.S. intelligence agencies cannot link a foreign adversary to any of the incidents associated with so-called “Havana syndrome,” the hundreds of cases of brain injuries and other symptoms reported by American personnel around the world. The findings released Wednesday by American intelligence officials cast doubt on the longstanding suspicions by many people who reported cases that Russia or another country may have been running a global campaign to harass or attack Americans using some form of directed energy.(AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies cannot link a foreign adversary to any of the incidents associated with so-called “Havana syndrome,” the hundreds of cases of brain injuries and other symptoms reported by American personnel around the world.

The findings released Wednesday by U.S. intelligence officials cast doubt on the longstanding suspicions by many people who reported cases that Russia or another country may have been running a global campaign to harass or attack Americans using some form of directed energy.

Instead, officials say, there is more evidence that foreign countries were not involved. In some cases, the U.S. detected among adversarial governments confusion about the allegations and suspicions that “Havana syndrome” was an American plot. Two officials familiar with the assessment briefed reporters Wednesday on condition of anonymity, under ground rules set by the U.S. Director of National Intelligence.

Investigators reviewed roughly 1,500 cases in 96 countries. In some instances, personnel who were part of the investigation were on the ground in places while new reports of possible Havana syndrome cases came in.

Seven U.S. agencies participated in a multi-year investigation.

