Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

The heat continues into Wednesday. Severe storms are possible late Thursday night.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 2/28
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The rest of this evening will be warm and humid with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will start off with a few clouds, but skies will turn sunny during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of severe thunderstorms. As of now, it appears all threats could be possible including tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail during the overnight hours. Models are showing a line of storms moving into the Pine Belt during the overnight hours of Thursday Night with damaging winds being the main threat. It also appears that the greatest threat of severe storms and tornadoes will be north of the Pine Belt, in areas north of I-20, closer to the parent area of low pressure. There are still a lot of uncertainties in the forecast so be sure to keep checking in over the next several days.

Friday and Saturday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blinda Whitley, 49, of Laurel.
Woman arrested in Jones Co. after narcotics, paraphernalia found during search warrant
Haley Clingan
Petal PD reports 18-year-old runaway found safe
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Antwan Loftin, 26, is being charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting Johnny Reese, 36,...
Suspect charged with manslaughter for Bassfield shooting over the weekend
Police said 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help to find runaway teen

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 2/28
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 2/28
WDAM Meteorologist Rex Thompson looks to the days ahead, including a possible Weather Alert Day...
2/28 - Rex’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
WDAM Meteorologist Rex Thompson looks to the days ahead, including a possible Weather Alert Day...
2/28 - Rex’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
-
Windy conditions can become fire hazards