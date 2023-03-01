Forrest Health’s Spirit Girls Host Prom-A-Palooza

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Forrest General Hospital Marketing/Communications Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest Health’s Spirit Girls will hold their fifth annual “Prom-A-Palooza” from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Sunday at Bliss Bridal on the corner of Front and Main streets in downtown Hattiesburg.

This event provides an opportunity for area high school girls to shop for a dress to wear to prom for a $12 rental fee.

Dresses have been donated by Spirit Girls and other members of the community, and are available in a wide variety of colors, styles and sizes.

Bliss Bridal is located at 501 Main Street, Hattiesburg.

