Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

FBI raids Ridgeland business

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields and WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - FBI agents converged on two Ridgeland buildings Wednesday.

The FBI activity was at both 623 and 625 Highland Colony Parkway.

At least one of the buildings involved is listed as the address of AIS Healthcare, a pharmacy, according to the company’s website.

There was also another FBI raid Wednesday at a business at 23952 Highway 80 in Chunky, Mississippi. A Google search of that address lists it as another location of AIS Healthcare.

WLBT received the following statement from Marshay Lawson, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Jackson Division:

“The FBI is conducting a court authorized law enforcement activity in Chunky and Ridgeland. To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, I cannot share details as this is an ongoing investigation. Currently, there is not a threat to the public and I do not anticipate any additional updates today.”

According to their website, AIS is a state-of-the-art compounding pharmacy that also provides infusion care.

Throughout the morning, WLBT watched as FBI agents actively scoured the office building. The agents also put up crime scene tape around the premises.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Loftin, 26, is being charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting Johnny Reese, 36,...
Suspect charged with manslaughter for Bassfield shooting over the weekend
Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
Police said 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help to find runaway teen
Virginia Kanan, 55, of Soso.
GRAPHIC: Huskies rescued, owner arrested in Jones Co. following animal welfare complaint
-
3 suspects arrested in auto burglary investigation in Hattiesburg

Latest News

A pair of free Medicare health care seminars are scheduled for April 14 at Forrest General...
CMO to help explain Medicare benefits during 2 free seminars
The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Hwy. 588 and Buffalo Hill...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash causes multiple fatalities, blocks traffic on MS-588
The fifth annual Prom-A-Palooza set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday
Forrest Health’s Spirit Girls Host Prom-A-Palooza
According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi
Virginia Kanan, 55, of Soso.
GRAPHIC: Huskies rescued, owner arrested in Jones Co. following animal welfare complaint