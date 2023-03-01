FBI raids Ridgeland business

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - FBI agents converged on two Ridgeland buildings Wednesday.

The FBI activity was at both 623 and 625 Highland Colony Parkway.

At least one of the buildings involved is listed as the address of AIS Healthcare, a pharmacy, according to the company’s website.

There was also another FBI raid Wednesday at a business at 23952 Highway 80 in Chunky, Mississippi. A Google search of that address lists it as another location of AIS Healthcare.

WLBT received the following statement from Marshay Lawson, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Jackson Division:

“The FBI is conducting a court authorized law enforcement activity in Chunky and Ridgeland. To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, I cannot share details as this is an ongoing investigation. Currently, there is not a threat to the public and I do not anticipate any additional updates today.”

According to their website, AIS is a state-of-the-art compounding pharmacy that also provides infusion care.

Throughout the morning, WLBT watched as FBI agents actively scoured the office building. The agents also put up crime scene tape around the premises.

This is a developing story.

