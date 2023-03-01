Win Stuff
CMO to help explain Medicare benefits during 2 free seminars

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
From Forrest General Hospital Marketing/Communications Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The health insurance arm of Forrest General Hospital/Hattiesburg Clinic, is offering a pair of free educational Medicare seminars on April 14 to explain the federal plan’s benefits.

The first session from the Care Management Organization Insurance Agency is scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon. The second session is set to run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal: Inform customers about the best health care insurance options in order to help find the plan that best suits individual needs.

The seminars are free to the public and will be held in FGH’s cafeteria meeting rooms.

To sign up for one of the meetings, have questions answered or need more information, please call (601) 288-8119.

