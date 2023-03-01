Cancer benefit concert to be hosted in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Immanuel Baptist Church is hosting a cancer benefit concert Saturday night.

The event features Catherine Herron, who has previously done concerts to raise money for cancer patients.

This year, all proceeds will go directly to the pink ribbon foundation to help people fighting cancer right here in the pine belt.

“(The event is) to help those who are going through cancer and who are fighting to get through cancer that may not have enough insurance or enough money to get some of the things that they need, and this is what this foundation does,” said Herron.

The concert will be at Immanuel Baptist Church starting at 5 p.m. located at 510 Weathersby Road in Hattiesburg.

