Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Anti-COVID-19 vaccine supporters host medical freedom conference

By Morgan Harris
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Against Mandates and supporters of the group met on the steps of the State Capitol today to share their thoughts and concerns about the COVID vaccine.

“We must protect our children, and we must protect Mississippi,” said Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist from Texas. “We must stop these shots.”

Medical professionals around the country told emotional stories about their experiences with the COVID-19 vaccine. This was Day 1 of the Medical Freedom Conference hosted by Mississippi Against Mandates. The headliner for the conference, Dr. McCullough, has been accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

“Just get them off the shelf. They don’t need to be here. One of the problems is when they’re on the shelf, that still seems to entice employers and others to promote or even push a mandate for the vaccines, and they may not be up to date on the current health warnings,” said Dr. McCullough.

The doctor and his colleagues who joined him agree that the vaccine should be banned in Mississippi not only because of what they say are threatening side effects but so that companies can no longer require their employees to take the vaccine through mandates.

Margaret Compton says she came to the conference to show her support, and she believes that the vaccine should go away completely.

“A lot of people have taken them, and nothing’s happened, and that’s why I think a lot of people are asleep and not understanding how horrible they are,” Compton said.

State Senator Michael McLendon joined the group and says that his wife and son were forced by workplace mandates to take the vaccine. He closed out his speech with this.

“This is one person in the Mississippi state legislature. One person out of the 52 senators who will not make anyone in Mississippi take the vaccine again,” Senator McLendon said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Loftin, 26, is being charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting Johnny Reese, 36,...
Suspect charged with manslaughter for Bassfield shooting over the weekend
Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
Police said 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help to find runaway teen
Deputy Randy Chancellor - End Of Watch: 28 February 2001
End of Watch: Jones County honors memory of fallen officer, Deputy ‘Randy’ Chancellor
Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine

Latest News

6pm Headlines 2/28
6pm Headlines 2/28
Secretary of State urges Hub City business to educate on Human Trafficking
Miss. secretary of state urges Hattiesburg businesses to learn the signs of human trafficking
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later
Medical professionals warn people of spike in pollen
Medical professional warns of spike in pollen allergens
Cornelius is known as a hero in Picayune after calling 9-1-1 saving his mother's life.
Picayune 6-year-old named hero after calling 911 for his mother