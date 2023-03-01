Win Stuff
03/01 Ryan’s “Still Warm” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Still unseasonably warm and humid out there, but change is coming!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Still quite warm and humid out there, but not seeing much fog development this morning. Not seeing much development of anything today thanks to our continued benign, warm, humid, and fairly cloudy pattern, but it will change soon as a front finally moves through the area. That will bring us a few hours where severe weather will be possible Thursday night/Friday morning, then finally snap our string of 20+ degrees over average...by dropping down to highs only 10 degrees above average! So, even then you see it won’t be much of a change, but it will be the most significant change we’ve seen for a while. Highs will fall from the mid to upper 80s to the low 70s, and even have a few chilly mornings in the 40s! Even that won’t last long though as we’ll be back into the low 80s as rain chances begin to climb again ahead of the middle of next week.

As far as Thursday night/Friday morning’s severe risk goes, we have declared a “First Alert Weather Day,” but there is still some wiggle room. Patrick will talk it over with the team and see what we’re thinking, updating as necessary. As it stands, continue to expect the potential for strong storms overnight Thursday, lasting potentially into Friday shortly after sunrise. This risk does seem to be lessening on our end, but still strong enough to remain on the side of caution.

