Windy conditions can become fire hazards

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Wind and fire can be a deadly combination.

Hattiesburg firefighter William Madden said heavy winds can cause fires to spread.

“We are kind of getting out of the rainy season, (and) everything has been starting to dry out,” said Madden. “No one’s been mowing, so all the grass is tall and thick, and everybody’s starting to burn. But, the problem is, with all this wind, that an ember floats off to your neighbor’s bushes, leaves or anything like that.”

Madden said that in the past week, his fire station has responded to three calls for “controlled fires” that grew too strong, too quickly.

When starting a fire, he recommends having your water hose nearby, a way to knock the materials down and someone to help you keep watch of the flames.

Madden said to never leave a fire unattended. It can spread and become hard to contain.

Fire barrels with covers will also reduce the chances of floating embers and can be purchased at your local outdoor supplies store. To completely reduce the chances of traveling flames, Madden recommends waiting until the ground is damp.

“It’s better to wait till after a rainy day,” Madden said. “Though it sounds silly, wait (for) a rainy day where everything’s damp, and you don’t risk as much of a burn of someone else’s property.”

