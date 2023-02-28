Win Stuff
Warm weather continues for the next several day. Severe Storms are possible later this week.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 2/27
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The rest of this evening will be warm and humid with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will start off with a few clouds, but skies will turn sunny during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Clouds will return on Wednesday in advance of our next storm system. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of severe thunderstorms. As of now, it appears all threats could be possible including tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail during the evening and overnight hours. There are still a lot of uncertainties in the forecast so be sure to keep checking in over the next several days.

Friday and Saturday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

