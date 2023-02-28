USM set to host suicide prevention walk

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi will be hosting the 6th annual Out of the Darkness Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk on Saturday, March 4.

The walk raises money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which uses the funds for community outreach events and research grants.

The foundation also debunks myths about suicide and aims to educate communities about resources available for those needing help.

Event organizer Morgan Buerke said that those wanting to attend the event can expect to see lots of resources.

“There’s going to be a lot of different tables set up with different mental health resources and a couple of on-campus clubs that they can use to kind of get familiar with what is out there,” said Buerke. “There are going to be some people whose children have been who have died by suicide. And, so, a lot of times what we find is that it’s really nice to have a community for people who have suffered from suicide loss either their own family members or someone who was posed to them.”

In the past 5 years, the event has raised over $50,000 for suicide awareness and prevention.

