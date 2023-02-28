Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

USM set to host suicide prevention walk

The Out of the Darkness Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk is set for Saturday, March 4.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi will be hosting the 6th annual Out of the Darkness Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk on Saturday, March 4.

The walk raises money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which uses the funds for community outreach events and research grants.

The foundation also debunks myths about suicide and aims to educate communities about resources available for those needing help.

Event organizer Morgan Buerke said that those wanting to attend the event can expect to see lots of resources.

“There’s going to be a lot of different tables set up with different mental health resources and a couple of on-campus clubs that they can use to kind of get familiar with what is out there,” said Buerke. “There are going to be some people whose children have been who have died by suicide. And, so, a lot of times what we find is that it’s really nice to have a community for people who have suffered from suicide loss either their own family members or someone who was posed to them.”

In the past 5 years, the event has raised over $50,000 for suicide awareness and prevention.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old Philadelphia man was taken into custody at a Jones County safety checkpoint...
Driver at Jones County safety checkpoint arrested for drug possession
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall led the Golden Eagles to a 7-6...
Golden Eagles unveil 2023 football schedule
Hattiesburg woman garnering attention with her tattoos
Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos
Jones County site preparing for growth
Jones County site preparing for growth
Mary Bolton and her daughter face drug charges after being arrested in a raid on River Loop...
Perry County mother, daughter arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department hosts fundraiser
Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department hosts fundraiser
Petal Schools looking to expand to support increased number of students
Petal School District: increased enrollment means more expansion
Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser
Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser
Petal School District: increased enrollment means more expansion
Petal School District seeking increased enrollment numbers