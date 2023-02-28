Win Stuff
Traffic light changing to four-way stop in Laurel

LPD said the change to a four-way stop will be just as safe as the current traffic light.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In the next few weeks, the intersection at 7th Avenue and 10th Street is going to look different.

The Laurel Police Department is working with the City of Laurel to change this low, hanging traffic light to a four-way stop.

“We’ve had some problems with trucks going through there, it’s not a truck route,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox. “We stay up there as much as we can, but we’ve had trucks hit the light. It’s in kind of a depression area coming down from two hills, and we think this will work just as well without us having to go up and use taxpayer funds to replace lines and lights continuously.”

Cox said they’re trying to get the word out beforehand, letting people know that change is coming.

“People tend to get, especially if that’s their regular route, they just get so honed in or zoned out, and how many times you’ve been driving down the road and you go how’d I get this far,” Cox said. “There are speed limit signs everywhere, but guess what people still get tickets for, speeding.”

LPD said the change to a four-way stop will be just as safe as the current traffic light.

The old traffic light will not go to waste, making sure to recycle as many materials as possible to better fit different needs in the City Beautiful.

