Suspect charged with manslaughter for Bassfield shooting over the weekend

Antwan Loftin, 26, is being charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting Johnny Reese, 36,...
Antwan Loftin, 26, is being charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting Johnny Reese, 36, of Bassfield, this past Saturday in Bassfield.(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect is in custody following a shooting that left a person dead in Jefferson Davis County over the weekend.

According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland, Antwan Loftin, 26, is being charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 36-year-old Johnny Reese of Bassfield.

Strickland said the shooting took place at a hangout area known as “The Quarters” on Washington Avenue in Bassfield around 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s deputies responded and found Reese, according to the sheriff. The shooting reportedly happened as a result of an argument, according to the sheriff.

WDAM 7 will continue to update the story whenever new information is available.

