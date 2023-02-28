Single-vehicle collision leaves one injured in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision with injuries Saturday night.

Firefighters arrived on the scene on Eatonville Road at approximately 11 p.m. and found several broken power poles and a heavily damaged Lexus Sedan in a drainage ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle just prior to the arrival of fire department personnel. They were transported from the scene to a local area hospital by AAA Ambulance Service with injuries.

The cause of this incident is currently under investigation by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

The wreck reportedly caused power and other utilities to be knocked out for several hours.

Mississippi Power also responded to the scene.

