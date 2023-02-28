Petal School District: increased enrollment means more expansion

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -As the Petal School district continues to perform as one of the top districts in Mississippi, more desks in the classroom are being filled.

School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon said with more students comes a greater need for expansion.

“From that, it creates some growing pains,” said Dillon. “It’s a good thing. It’s a blessing that we have more families and students moving to our area, but with some of our buildings, I think it’s no secret we are running out of space across our district.”

Dillon said Petal schools had about 4,000 enrolled students just eight or nine years ago. Now, that number has increased to about 4,400.

“So, now that we have needs across our campuses for extra space, I think many of those who have ridden around our campuses know that we have some portable classrooms on two of our campuses,” Dillon said. “We have portable trailers at the primary school and the high school. In addition to that, we have floating teachers and that means teachers that are going from one classroom to the next.”

With over 1,100 students at the primary school, plans are currently in action for a 10-classroom expansion that will include rooms for activities for Pre-K use and specialty rooms.

However, Dillon said the growth is not stopping there.

“We are going to have to look at building a new elementary school,” Dillon said. “So, that is right around the corner where we will be asking the public to help us with that so we can build a new elementary school for a third and fourth-grade building.”

With this new addition to the Panther schools, not only will third and fourth-grade students get to experience a new campus but the current elementary will also turn into the remainder of the high school.

“So, the footprint of the high school will expand from the football field all the way to where the current elementary school is now,” Dillion said. “So, that will allow them to have growth for many, many years to come. They will be able to absorb that growth and spread out.”

According to Dillon, the Petal Primary building expansion is set to be completed by Oct. 1, and the school district is expected to be a 7A program next year.

