Perry Co. mother facing various child abuse charges in CPS investigation

Kasey Holland, 34, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2023, and brought before Perry County Circuit Court...
Kasey Holland, 34, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2023, and brought before Perry County Circuit Court Judge Bob Helfrich the next day, where her bond was set at $50,000, and she posted bond later that afternoon.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mother was arrested last Thursday in Perry County in connection to a case that was brought in by Child Protective Services in 2021.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles says 34-year-old Kasey Holland was arrested after being indicted on various charges for crimes against children.

PCSO says the case was brought to a county grand jury in connection with a CPS investigation of a home that resulted in the arrest of three people: Janis Marie Pitts, Morgan Lashae Leger and Ernest Ray Holland.

Three people have been arrested in Perry County for their involvement in cases conducted by...
Three people have been arrested in Perry County for their involvement in cases conducted by Child Protective Service.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)

Pitts and Leger were charged with felony child abuse involving Crystal Meth, and Ernest Ray was charged with felony lustful touching of a child after further investigation and a forensic interview of the minor.

3 arrested in Perry County for crimes against children

Recently, according to the sheriff’s office, a case was put together against Kasey. She was indicted for three counts of felony child abuse, felony child neglect and felony child endangerment.

Kasey was arrested on Feb. 23, 2023, and brought before Perry County Circuit Court Judge Bob Helfrich the next day, where her bond was set at $50,000, and she posted bond later that afternoon.

