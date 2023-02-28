Win Stuff
Man charged in Waynesboro police vehicle theft investigation

Douglas Haynes, 36, of Laurel
Douglas Haynes, 36, of Laurel(Jones County Jail Roster)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been charged in connection to a Waynesboro police car that was reported stolen earlier this year.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 36-year-old Douglas Haynes of Laurel was arrested and charged with grand theft auto and burglary of auto. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Sunday, Feb. 26.

According to LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves, a Waynesboro police officer reported his vehicle was stolen sometime on Sunday, Jan. 1, from a parking lot near Lee’s Coffee & Tea.

LPD was able to obtain video of the suspect at a local Valero service station on Highway 11. The video was taken on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Caption

The vehicle was reportedly discovered later that week at a shop in Laurel.

LPD noticed the dash radio and two government-issued weapons were missing. The guns were worth an estimated $1,000.

Reaves named Douglas Haynes as a suspect in the investigation later in January.

Haynes’ bond was set at $10,000 during his initial appearance in court on Monday, Feb. 27. At this time, he has not been released on bond.

