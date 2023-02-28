Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department hosts fundraiser

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department is looking to raise money to help with new equipment.

Starting March 1 through April 7, the fire department will begin its laundry detergent and dish soap fundraiser, which will include either one or five-gallon buckets of detergent, dish soap and hand pumps.

“And this goes directly to helping us be able to get new equipment, more modernized equipment and also be able to evolve with the evolution of firefighting here and be able to purchase that new equipment,” said Austin Extine, public information officer for the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department. “Any donation subsequent to that we appreciate as well.”

Five-gallon buckets of either blue, green or clear laundry detergent- $50.00 each

Hand pumps that go on the 5-gallon buckets- $10.00 each

Five-gallon bucket dish soap- $60.00 each

One-gallon buckets of either blue, green or clear laundry detergent- $18.00 each

One-gallon bucket of dish soap- $18.00 each

With the laundry detergent, blue is comparable to Tide, green is comparable to Gain, and clear is comparable to a detergent with no harsh perfumes or chemicals. All dish soap is comparable to Dawn dish soap.

Orders are expected to arrive three to six weeks after the completion of the fundraiser and all participants will be notified via phone or email to schedule a pick-up.

If you want to participate, you can reach out to any member of the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department or stop by Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department Station 1 located at 610 Macedonia Rd in Petal between 8 and 4 Monday through Friday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.