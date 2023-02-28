Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

LPD seeking suspect in auto burglary investigation

LPD is seeking the identity of the suspect.
LPD is seeking the identity of the suspect.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department responded to a call of an auto burglary on Sunday night.

According to LPD, offers arrived on the scene in the 1600 block of West 5th Street at approximately 10:28 p.m.

An unknown suspect allegedly entered a vehicle and took property, such as a Canon camera.

LPD is seeking the identity of the suspect.

Investigator Brad Anderson is the lead investigator in the case.

Any persons with information about criminal activity can contact LPD at (601)-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blinda Whitley, 49, of Laurel.
Woman arrested in Jones Co. after narcotics, paraphernalia found during search warrant
Haley Clingan
Petal PD reports 18-year-old runaway found safe
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Joshua Emerine, 23, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man charged in connection to credit card fraud investigation
Wreck GFX
Fires and wrecks keep Jones County firefighters busy on Sunday

Latest News

Antwan Loftin, 26, is being charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting Johnny Reese, 36,...
Suspect charged with manslaughter for Bassfield shooting over the weekend
Josh Hubbard
Josh Hubbard de-commits from Ole Miss
Police said 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help to find runaway teen
Deputy Randy Chancellor - End Of Watch: 28 February 2001
End of Watch: Jones County honors memory of fallen officer, Deputy ‘Randy’ Chancellor