LPD seeking suspect in auto burglary investigation

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department responded to a call of an auto burglary on Sunday night.

According to LPD, offers arrived on the scene in the 1600 block of West 5th Street at approximately 10:28 p.m.

An unknown suspect allegedly entered a vehicle and took property, such as a Canon camera.

LPD is seeking the identity of the suspect.

Investigator Brad Anderson is the lead investigator in the case.

Any persons with information about criminal activity can contact LPD at (601)-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

