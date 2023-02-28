LPD preparing for food drive for Salvation Army

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department is getting ready for a food drive this Friday.

The goal is to collect nonperishable food items and cash donations to help the Salvation Army in Laurel. LPD hopes to fill the big blue truck in front of Walmart with help from the community.

“[the Salvation Army] they feed a lot of people, they house people, they help people when they’re down,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox. “Their store does great work. You can go buy stuff and make donations and things such as that, so we try to help them at least once a year in this manner and that’s what we’re doing this Friday.”

The food drive will be held outside the Laurel Walmart Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

