Laurel Main Street preparing for Laurel Leap Day

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Main Street is getting ready for its Laurel Leap Day.

For the past several years, the Laurel community has been gathering to compete in this annual basketball tournament.

On Monday, team captains met to discuss new rules, such as the tournament consisting of two divisions, competitive and community.

The idea is not only to bring people downtown and see who the best at basketball in Laurel is but also to enjoy time together.

“We enjoy getting everybody, getting them out getting them a part of the downtown atmosphere,” said Landry Lyon, the First State Bank sponsor for the event. “It’s not all about the basketball, it’s about the camaraderie between all our community individuals.”

Laurel Leap Day will be hosted on Front Street on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event also has a slam dunk competition, a kids’ game and other fun activities for the whole family.

