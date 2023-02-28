Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jackson among pilot cities for President Obama’s new youth leadership initiative

Jackson among pilot cities for President Obama’s new youth leadership initiative
Jackson among pilot cities for President Obama’s new youth leadership initiative(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson, Mississippi has been selected as a pilot city for former-President Obama’s newly announced youth leadership initiative.

According to its website, The Change Collective is for “local changemakers” and will empower and enable these changemakers “to bring people together, bridge divides, and solve problems at the community level.”

In a video posted to the Change Collective’s website, President Obama says the initiative is a way to bring emerging leaders from different identities and backgrounds together.

Each city chosen for the initiative will be composed of 25 “emerging leaders.” The inaugural Change Collective class will include 75 leaders across the three pilot cities, which are Chicago, Detroit and Jackson.

The following are qualities the Change Collective are looking for in a potential “local changemaker”: you have demonstrated your ability to lead in your community and you have a compelling community-based project that you want to take on and tackle through the Change Collective program.

The deadline for submitting a completed application is April 14, 2023. Finalists will be invited for virtual interviews in April 2023 with Change Collective staff.

For more information, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Loftin, 26, is being charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting Johnny Reese, 36,...
Suspect charged with manslaughter for Bassfield shooting over the weekend
Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
Police said 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help to find runaway teen
Deputy Randy Chancellor - End Of Watch: 28 February 2001
End of Watch: Jones County honors memory of fallen officer, Deputy ‘Randy’ Chancellor
Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine

Latest News

6pm Headlines 2/28
6pm Headlines 2/28
Secretary of State urges Hub City business to educate on Human Trafficking
Miss. secretary of state urges Hattiesburg businesses to learn the signs of human trafficking
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later
Medical professionals warn people of spike in pollen
Medical professional warns of spike in pollen allergens
Cornelius is known as a hero in Picayune after calling 9-1-1 saving his mother's life.
Picayune 6-year-old named hero after calling 911 for his mother