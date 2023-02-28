How Gov. Reeves’ infrastructure proposal would affect Pine Belt roads

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With tens of thousands of drivers each day, Interstate 59 is one of the busiest roads in the Pine Belt.

There are two Forrest County exits that could see major upgrades if lawmakers approve Gov. Tate Reeves’ $1.3 billion plan for state road projects.

“I do think that there’s an appetite to do something in the legislature,” said Brad White, MDOT executive director. “They’ve been very cooperative and easy to work with. I think the question is, what is the right number that is reasonable and that would be the best use of the funds that come to the department and move those projects that are most shovel-ready out of the queue.”

Gov. Reeves’ proposal includes the I-59 and U.S. Highway 11 over change. The project would include a new bridge and possibly a different traffic pattern like a diverging double diamond to alleviate congestion.

U.S. Hwy. 11 would also see improvements. The area’s infrastructure is a priority with the Eagle One Mega Site ripe for development.

“From our standpoint, there are some traffic needs there,” White said. “It is an area that has a growing capacity in the volume of traffic there, so being able to make some improvements there is important.”

White said I-59 and U.S. Hwy. 98 would also see upgrades

“(In) the next phase, we would be moving south on I-59 and doing some work around Highway 98 that would connect back to 11, and we’ve got a study that has been completed for that project, so now we’ll have to move into the other phases of pre-construction,” White said.

It’s unclear how much money the legislature will approve for Reeves’ plan. If it’s approved, pre-construction is likely to take several years.

“It’s not just looking at what the situation is now, but also looking at where we anticipate that area to be 20 years from now and coming up with a design that will sufficiently handle that in a very safe and efficient manner for years to come,” White said.

There are a total of 19 projects included in Gov. Reeves’ proposal.

The Pine Belt does have one more in Covington County.

This project includes the pavement restoration of U.S. Highway 84 east of Collins. Westbound lanes would be reconstructed to the Jones County line. The project would also include shoulder work and lowering some of the steeper slopes on the highway.

MDOT said it won’t take long for work to begin if lawmakers fund the project.

“I am pretty sure that (in) Covington County, we anticipate it being at a stage where we can award a contract potentially next year in 2024 on that, should the construction money be available,” White said.

