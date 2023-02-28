Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg police seek public’s help to find runaway teen

Police said 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson...
Police said 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson Drive in Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for help to locate a runaway teen.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson Drive in Hattiesburg.

Osbey is 5′10 and roughly 125 lbs.

Police did not give a last known clothing description.

Anyone with information on Osbey’s whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blinda Whitley, 49, of Laurel.
Woman arrested in Jones Co. after narcotics, paraphernalia found during search warrant
Haley Clingan
Petal PD seeking 18-year-old runaway
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Joshua Emerine, 23, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man charged in connection to credit card fraud investigation
Wreck GFX
Fires and wrecks keep Jones County firefighters busy on Sunday

Latest News

Deputy Randy Chancellor - End Of Watch: 28 February 2001
End of Watch: Jones County honors memory of fallen officer, Deputy ‘Randy’ Chancellor
LPD and Salvation Army food drive
LPD preparing for food drive for Salvation Army
Laurel Main Street preparing for Laurel Leap event
Laurel Main Street preparing for Laurel Leap Day
Black History Special: soul food brings generations together
Black History Special: soul food brings generations together