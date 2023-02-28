Hattiesburg police seek public’s help to find runaway teen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for help to locate a runaway teen.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson Drive in Hattiesburg.

Osbey is 5′10 and roughly 125 lbs.

Police did not give a last known clothing description.

Anyone with information on Osbey’s whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

