End of Watch: Jones County honors memory of fallen officer, Deputy ‘Randy’ Chancellor

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been 22 years since Deputy Glenn Randall “Randy” Chancellor was killed in the line of duty.

Chancellor served the Jones County Sheriff’s Department under the call name Jones 10. He was only 48 years old, a husband and a father to two girls, when he was killed by a drunk driver on February 28, 2001.

According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Chancellor was responding to a call when his patrol car was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on State Route 537 at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the other vehicle, Tony Breazeale, had a .27 BAC. He was convicted of felony DUI and manslaughter and sentenced to 15 months in prison, 15 months of house arrest and five years probation on the two-year anniversary of the collision.

Twenty-two years later and the pain from that darkest hour is still felt by Chancellor’s family, friends and fellow officers.

“We honor Deputy Randy Chancellor’s service and remember him as a brother and a friend,” reads a statement from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “May God continue to hold his family close as they remember the man that Jones 10 was. Twenty-two years seems just like yesterday.”

Since the crash, Jones County law enforcement takes a day out of the year to remember...
Since the crash, Jones County law enforcement takes a day out of the year to remember Chancellor and other fallen officers through ceremonies and services.(Jones County Sheriff Department)

After Chancellor’s death, his call number, Jones 10, was retired by the sheriff’s department.

Deputy Randy Chancellor - End Of Watch: 28 February 2001

