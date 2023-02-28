Alleged dognapping case resolved in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The case involving a stolen hunting dog has been resolved, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

According to PCSO, an attorney reached out to them concerning this case and advised the subject involved in taking the dog wanted to clear their name.

The dog was reportedly taken to a shelter and adopted by a new owner. They wanted to pay the original owner for the dog.

The sheriff’s office reached out to the victim in this case, and they agreed to accept money for the replacement of the dog. They also decided not to pursue charges against the person responsible for taking the dog.

WDAN 7 first reported the story last November.

The sheriff’s office said the case has been closed with no arrest.

