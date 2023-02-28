3 suspects arrested in auto burglary investigation in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has charged three suspects in connection to multiple auto burglaries.

HPD has also recovered multiple stolen weapons and other property during the investigation.

On Monday, officers arrested three people in the 500 block of North 19th Avenue. Those arrested include:

Nicklois Wesley, 18, of Hattiesburg was taken into custody on Monday and charged with two counts of possession of a stolen weapon.

Nicklois Wesley, 18, of Hattiesburg. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

A 17-year-old male, name not provided, of Hattiesburg was taken into custody and charged with two counts of possession of a stolen weapon.

Another 17-year-old male, name not provided, also of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of possession of a stolen weapon, three counts of auto burglary and one count of felony malicious mischief.

The three suspects have been linked to auto burglaries that occurred in the 100 block of North 19th Avenue, the 900 block of Beverly Hills Road and the 1000 block of Turtle Creek Drive.

Officers recovered seven weapons, an Apple iPad Pro, earbuds and a Louis Vuitton bag, among other items, that were reportedly left in vehicles, the majority of them unlocked.

Additional charges for all suspects are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

Wesley has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center, and the two juveniles have been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.