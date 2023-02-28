Win Stuff
2/28 - Rex’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

WDAM Meteorologist Rex Thompson looks to the days ahead, including a possible Weather Alert Day on Thursday.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Tuesday morning, everyone!

Look for a very nice day in the Pine Belt, with highs in the lower 80s. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast overnight, with lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be breezy, with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Thursday, with highs in the lower 80s. Severe thunderstorms are possible on Thursday night, so a First Alert Weather Night is expected. Make sure you keep up with future forecasts.

Friday through the weekend is expected to be cooler and drier under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s, and lows in the 40s.

