Woman arrested in Jones Co. after narcotics, paraphernalia found during search warrant

Left: Blinda Whitley, 49, of Laurel. Right: Items reportedly seized during the execution of the...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents, assisted by the JCSD Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions, executed a narcotics search warrant at a Red Hill Crossing Road residence in the Rustin community on Friday, Feb. 24.

JCSD narcotics agents located 42 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug-related items at the residence of 49-year-old Blinda Whitley during the execution of the search warrant.

According to JCSD, Whitley is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

“We continue to press the fight against illegal narcotics in Jones County,” said JCSD Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell. “We are working hard each and every day to put a huge dent in the drug trade in Jones County.”

Whitley was given a $10,000 bond in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday. She remains incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility at this time.

“We’ve made it abundantly clear that we have and will continue to go after those dealing in illegal narcotics including, but not limited to, meth and fentanyl,” said JCSD Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Don’t be surprised when our narcotics agents show up with a warrant if you are dealing illegal drugs and poisoning our communities.”

