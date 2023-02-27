Win Stuff
USM’s Dixie Darlings host dance clinic

By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Current Dixie Darlings members counted off steps Sunday afternoon for what could be the team’s next group of dancers.

The team invited more than 40 high school students from across the Pine Belt for a session preparing them for upcoming auditions.

“You have to have the strive to become better,” said team co-captain Kiera Hinton. “So, we don’t want any dancers (who) are content with (who) they are.

“Dixie Darlings constantly makes me a better dancer, so I want any girl (who) joins the team to become better all of the time.”

The students attended the three-hour session to learn exactly what the team is looking for. They also took home a routine in hopes of easing their nerves before tryouts.

Dance team co-captain Annaclaire Nelson said she can relate to the knee-shaking experience.

“I was honestly terrified,” Nelson said. “I was so nervous. I came in here and I was shaking.”

In addition to the dance tips, team members offered encouragement to their potential future teammates in the near future.

“I think sometimes this can make you more confident and be like ‘Ok, I’m where I need to be. I’m ready for this,’” Nelson said. “And then, for some people, it’s like, “Ok. I have a lot to work on.’ But that’s totally ok.

“That’s the whole purpose of coming here before auditions. It’s to show you what this team is about, what we expect. And so, I let them know, even if you’re not there or you’re a little scared, it’s totally ok and it’s totally normal. Everybody feels that way. So, just go for it. And we’re all going to be supportive and we’re all here to help.”

