Southern Miss brings Verdi’s ‘Messa di Requiem’ to life in the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, the University of Southern Mississippi brings the complexity of a classical music piece to the Hub City.

Giuseppe Verdi’s Messa di Requiem has added emotional depth to countless film and TV soundtracks like The Lion King, The Shining, Lord of the Rings and It’s a Wonderful Life.

The USM Symphony Orchestra and Hattiesburg Choral Union will combine to bring Verdi’s Requiem to Hattiesburg audiences. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Main Street Baptist Church.

Gregory Fuller, director of Choral Activities at Southern Miss, will conduct a combined force of an 80-piece orchestra, more than 300 singers, and four internationally renowned soloists.

“The Verdi requiem is one of the most dramatic oratorios in the traditional repertoire for choirs and orchestras,” said Fuller. “It has familiar themes for audiences, including the famous Dies Irae.”

Originally performed in Milan, Italy, in 1874, this epic work contains some of the most difficult, exciting and easily recognized music in the classical canon.

Stepping up to the challenge, Michael Miles, director of Orchestral Activities, said Tuesday’s performance would be a testament to the skill and collaboration between the Southern Miss Symphony Orchestra and Choral Activities department.

“It is a rare occurrence for any music program across the country to have the wonderful relationship our Symphony Orchestra and Choral program has with our community,” said Miles.

Joining the orchestra and choir are four featured soloists who have performed in major opera houses and with major orchestras around the globe.

Soprano Danielle Talamantes made her Carnegie Hall debut in a sold-out solo recital in 2007. She later earned a spot on the Metropolitan Opera roster in the spring of 2011, covering the role of Najade in Ariadne auf Naxos, and made her exciting MET stage debut as Frasquita in Georges Bizet’s Carmen .

Kirstin Chávez is considered one of the most riveting and significant mezzo-sopranos today. Critics say her magnificent voice, expansive range, dramatic acting and natural physical beauty make her an arresting and unique presence on the operatic stage. She has performed Bizet’s iconic heroine, Carmen, with great success worldwide with leading opera companies and symphonies.

Richard Troxell’s beautiful lyric tenor voice has thrilled audiences worldwide at international opera houses and concert halls. His star turn as Lieutenant B.F. Pinkerton in Frederic Mitterand’s critically acclaimed film Madame Butterfly also received high praise from film and music critics alike. The New York Times called his performance “the most dramatically satisfying vocal characterization” in the film.

Baritone Dennis Jesse has performed in various genres for more than 25 years. He began his career on the musical theater stage, moved to operetta and ultimately to grand opera. He continues to perform in all these styles. In addition, Jesse is also an associate professor at LSU and is the general and artistic director of Opera Festival di Roma, a summer abroad program sponsored by LSU in Orvieto and Rome, Italy.

Tickets can be purchased at www.southernmisstickets.com or by calling 601.266.5418 or 800.844.8425.

