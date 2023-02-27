Win Stuff
Recovery efforts postponed for man who fell from barge into Miss. River

(The Natchez Democrat)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly three weeks after he fell into the Mississippi River, the recovery efforts for Donny Mitchell have been postponed.

Mitchell slipped from a barge and fell into the river on February 7 near the Natchez Port in Adams County.

The 50-year-old from Louisiana has not been seen since.

According to Emergency Management Agency Director Brad Bradford, they searched one last time on Friday, but were unsuccessful.

