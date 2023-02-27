PHOTOS: Columbia PD seeking burglary suspects
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying two burglary suspects.
According to CPD, the suspects are wanted in connection to a burglary that happened at Columbia Academy.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (601)-736-8225.
Tips can also be submitted by clicking HERE.
