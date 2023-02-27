PHOTOS: Columbia PD seeking burglary suspects

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying two burglary suspects.

According to CPD, the suspects are wanted in connection to a burglary that happened at Columbia Academy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (601)-736-8225.

Tips can also be submitted by clicking HERE.

