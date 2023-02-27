Win Stuff
Petal PD seeking 18-year-old runaway

Haley Clingan
Haley Clingan(Petal Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a runaway 18-year-old.

According to the police department, 18-year-old Haley Clingan was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 26, at approximately 8 p.m. in Petal.

Clingan is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. she has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Petal PD at 601-544-5331.

