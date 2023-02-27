Petal PD reports 18-year-old runaway found safe

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department reported that 18-year-old Haley Clingan has been found and is safe.

According to the police department, 18-year-old Haley Clingan had last been seen on Sunday, Feb. 26, at approximately 8 p.m. in Petal.

Clingan was described as being 5 ft. 4 in. tall and weighing approximately 210 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

