Petal PD reports 18-year-old runaway found safe
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department reported that 18-year-old Haley Clingan has been found and is safe.
According to the police department, 18-year-old Haley Clingan had last been seen on Sunday, Feb. 26, at approximately 8 p.m. in Petal.
Clingan was described as being 5 ft. 4 in. tall and weighing approximately 210 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
