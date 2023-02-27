Hattiesburg man charged in connection to credit card fraud investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has charged a man in connection to an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

According to HPD, 23-year-old Joshua Emerine of Hattiesburg turned himself in to the police on Monday in reference to an ongoing investigation.

Emerine was wanted in connection to a stolen credit card that was used to purchase items from stores on U.S. Highway 98 on Feb. 4, 2023.

Emerine has been charged with one count of credit card fraud and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.