Hattiesburg man charged in connection to credit card fraud investigation

Joshua Emerine, 23, of Hattiesburg.
Joshua Emerine, 23, of Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has charged a man in connection to an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

According to HPD, 23-year-old Joshua Emerine of Hattiesburg turned himself in to the police on Monday in reference to an ongoing investigation.

Emerine was wanted in connection to a stolen credit card that was used to purchase items from stores on U.S. Highway 98 on Feb. 4, 2023.

Emerine has been charged with one count of credit card fraud and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

