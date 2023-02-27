Win Stuff
Lumberton Police Department adds new equipment

Lumberton Police Departments adds new equipment
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Police Department recently added new equipment to aid officers in the field.

Officers now can carry TASERs to help restrain potential suspects while on duty.

Previously, the department only had pepper spray as a non-lethal option.

LPD also purchased a new vehicle to add to its fleet, a 2022 Dodge Durango.

Lumberton Police Chief Adrian Fortenberry said the department was making gradual improvements to help officers better serve the community.

“The importance of the TASERs was officer safety,” Fortenberry said. “To make sure we have my officers out here safe, to cut down the injury on the officer and the civilian. We’re trying to build the city up to where we can have decent officers inside the City of Lumberton.”

The new equipment cost just more than $80,000, and officials say the plan is to continue to upgrade every year.

