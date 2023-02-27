The Isaacs bring gospel music to the PRCC Browstone stage

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Award-winning gospel group The Isaacs will bring their family harmonies and unique sound to Pearl River Community College on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. inside the state-of-the-art Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts in Poplarville.

Selections from The Isaacs cover a variety of musical styles, from bluegrass and country to gospel. Fan favorites include the songs “Stand Still,” “Sweet Holy Spirit,” “From the Depths of My Heart,” and “Through it All.”

The group is comprised of matriarch Lily Isaacs and her three children: Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Becky Isaacs Bowman. They were officially inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2020 and became Grand Ole Opry members in 2021.

Collectively, The Isaacs have won 19 Dove Awards and received three GRAMMY nominations in the Best Roots Gospel Album category.

Their newest album, The American Face, was released in the fall of 2021.

“We are thrilled to host the Isaacs,” said Trevor Hunt, the fine arts and communications chair and Brownstone Center director. “The world-renowned group has been in the business for over 50 years and has received numerous awards and industry recognition. This is a fantastic opportunity for the college and community to enjoy an evening of outstanding music in their backyard.”

Tickets for the concert are $17 for balcony seating and $22 for orchestra seating. They can be purchased at prcc.edu/brownstone/events.

A $5 per ticket discount is available for groups of 11 or more.

FUTURE BROWNSTONE EVENTS

12 Angry Jurors — Mar. 30 & 31 at 7 p.m.

Broadway to Brownstone — Apr. 13 at 7 p.m.

JazzCats & The Voices — Apr. 20 at 7 p.m.

