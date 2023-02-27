Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

The Isaacs bring gospel music to the PRCC Browstone stage

Award-winning gospel group The Isaacs were officially inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of...
Award-winning gospel group The Isaacs were officially inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2020 and became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 2021.(Pearl River Community College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Award-winning gospel group The Isaacs will bring their family harmonies and unique sound to Pearl River Community College on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. inside the state-of-the-art Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts in Poplarville.

Selections from The Isaacs cover a variety of musical styles, from bluegrass and country to gospel. Fan favorites include the songs “Stand Still,” “Sweet Holy Spirit,” “From the Depths of My Heart,” and “Through it All.”

The group is comprised of matriarch Lily Isaacs and her three children: Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Becky Isaacs Bowman. They were officially inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2020 and became Grand Ole Opry members in 2021.

Collectively, The Isaacs have won 19 Dove Awards and received three GRAMMY nominations in the Best Roots Gospel Album category.

Their newest album, The American Face, was released in the fall of 2021.

“We are thrilled to host the Isaacs,” said Trevor Hunt, the fine arts and communications chair and Brownstone Center director. “The world-renowned group has been in the business for over 50 years and has received numerous awards and industry recognition. This is a fantastic opportunity for the college and community to enjoy an evening of outstanding music in their backyard.”

Tickets for the concert are $17 for balcony seating and $22 for orchestra seating. They can be purchased at prcc.edu/brownstone/events.

A $5 per ticket discount is available for groups of 11 or more.

FUTURE BROWNSTONE EVENTS

  • 12 Angry Jurors — Mar. 30 & 31 at 7 p.m.
  • Broadway to Brownstone — Apr. 13 at 7 p.m.
  • JazzCats & The Voices — Apr. 20 at 7 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old Philadelphia man was taken into custody at a Jones County safety checkpoint...
Driver at Jones County safety checkpoint arrested for drug possession
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall led the Golden Eagles to a 7-6...
Golden Eagles unveil 2023 football schedule
Hattiesburg woman garnering attention with her tattoos
Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos
Jones County site preparing for growth
Jones County site preparing for growth
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

USM Symphony Orchestra tickets are officially on sale
Southern Miss brings Verdi’s ‘Messa di Requiem’ to life in the Hub City
Famous Rust College choir performs acapella in Hattiesburg
Famous Rust College choir performs acapella in Hattiesburg
Renaissance Festival returns to Hattiesburg Zoo
Renaissance Festival celebrates seventh year in Hattiesburg
Rust College choir delivers performance acapella Saturday in Hattiesburg
Rust College choir makes a stop in Hattiesburg