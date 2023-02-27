Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Zoo returns to regular days, hours of operation Tuesday with new dining menus

Days of operation are Tuesday through Sunday (closed Mondays) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Days of operation are Tuesday through Sunday (closed Mondays) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo returns to its regular days and hours of operation beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Days of operation are Tuesday through Sunday (closed Mondays) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the last admission tickets being sold at 3:30 p.m.

With the regular days and hours of operation, both Safari Grill and Ladha’s Cantina are rolling out new menus for visitors to enjoy.

-
-(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)

The Hattiesburg Zoo’s train is not operational at this time due to flooding that damaged the tracks in December.

Repairs are expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

