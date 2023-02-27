Fires and wrecks keep Jones County firefighters busy on Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday was a busy day for first responders in Jones County.

Multiple Jones County Fire Council crews responded to two major emergency calls - a structure fire around 3:00 p.m. and a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 8:50 p.m.

The fire occurred at a workshop located at 36 Johnny Boykin Road.

When firefighters with the Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring from the building. They had to cut an entry into the metal rolling doors because they had stopped functioning. Once inside, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

The shop contained 900 wooden doors, paint and paint thinner.

There was significant damage to the building and its contents, but no injuries were reported.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) also responded to the incident.

Later that night, firefighters with South Jones and South West Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the vehicular collision on State Route 11 in Moselle.

An adult male was reportedly walking on the road when he was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling south on the highway.

The fire council said the car sustained moderate damage, but the driver denied significant injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, JCSD, the Jones County Coroner’s Office and Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the wreck scene.

