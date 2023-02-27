Win Stuff
Brookhaven woman gives thanks to the Lord after winning $1 million at casino

Brookhaven woman gives thanks to the Lord after winning $1 million at casino
Brookhaven woman gives thanks to the Lord after winning $1 million at casino(Magnolia Bluffs Casino)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Brookhaven, Mississippi won over $1 million at the Magnolia Bluffs Casino in Natchez over the weekend.

When asked about the win, T. Quarles stated, “Give to others generously and the Lord will give back to you.”

“We’re excited that our guest came in for some entertainment with friends and is walking out a millionaire. It’s all part of the thrill, you never know when you’ll hit it big,” said Tim Morrissey, Vice President and General Manager of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel.

