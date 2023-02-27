Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2/27 - Rex’s Monday Morning Weather Forecast

WDAM Meteorologist Rex Thompson previews the weather for the week ahead.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday, everyone!

Look for a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day in the Pine Belt, with highs in the lower 80s. Overnight look for mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

Tuesday looks sunny, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Breezy conditions are expected on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s.

We will have a chance for showers on Thursday night as a cold front comes through. The chance of rain is 50%.

Friday into the weekend looks mostly sunny, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old Philadelphia man was taken into custody at a Jones County safety checkpoint...
Driver at Jones County safety checkpoint arrested for drug possession
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall led the Golden Eagles to a 7-6...
Golden Eagles unveil 2023 football schedule
Hattiesburg woman garnering attention with her tattoos
Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos
Jones County site preparing for growth
Jones County site preparing for growth
Mary Bolton and her daughter face drug charges after being arrested in a raid on River Loop...
Perry County mother, daughter arrested on drug charges

Latest News

WDAM Meteorologist Rex Thompson previews the weather for the week ahead.
2/27 - Rex’s Monday Morning Weather Forecast
Severe weather poses severe issues for mobile homes
Severe weather poses severe issues for mobile homes
Severe weather poses severe issues for mobile homes
Storm safety in a mobile home
Hannah's Saturday Forecast
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast