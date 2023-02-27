2/27 - Rex’s Monday Morning Weather Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday, everyone!

Look for a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day in the Pine Belt, with highs in the lower 80s. Overnight look for mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

Tuesday looks sunny, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Breezy conditions are expected on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s.

We will have a chance for showers on Thursday night as a cold front comes through. The chance of rain is 50%.

Friday into the weekend looks mostly sunny, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

