Rust College acapella choir performs in Hub City

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Acapella is making a comeback in the Pine Belt.

The historic Rust College acapella choir visited the Hub City Saturday -with a concert at Saint Paul United Methodist Church.

Rust College was established in 1866 for the education of freed slaves by the Freedman’s Aid Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church.

It was renamed in 1890 to honor Richard Sutton Rust, a Methodist clergyman, educator and abolitionist.

Those selected for the choir are hand-picked through an audition process.

Song selections chosen for Saturday’s performance included multiple gospel pieces, shining light on black culture.

“This month is special being the month that we celebrate, you know our heritage and all that will happen given to the world,” choir director Dr. Arlandra Harvey said. “I changed up the program a little bit, so we’re adding actually. We don’t do as much gospel normally as we’re probably going to do (Saturday).

“So, being black history month, we wanted to truly, truly celebrate.”

The choir stopped in the Hub City before heading on its way to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for its next performance.

