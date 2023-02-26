Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads

The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.(Apple via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Listen up! At least 21 people in New York City have had their fancy Apple headphones stolen right off their heads by a roving team of moped-riding bandits, police say.

The thefts started on Jan. 28 and have typically involved four people on two mopeds riding up to victims from behind, snatching their Apple AirPods Max headphones and then speeding off. The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.

The sonic swipers have struck all over Manhattan, including one incident in Central Park, with victims ranging in age from 18 to 41, police said. The bulk of the thefts happened in mid-to-late afternoon. Five headphones were stolen on Feb. 8 and eight were taken on Feb. 18.

The thieves remain at large, and no arrests have been made.

Police this week released a photo of suspects riding mopeds and a video showing one of them getting off a moped carrying two AirPod Max headphones and walking into Washington Square Park.

Unlike AirPods and AirPods Pro, which are small and fit inside the ear, AirPods Max headphones rest over the ears and have an adjustable headband connecting the right and left sides.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg woman garnering attention with her tattoos
Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos
Marie Turner, 50, of Hattiesburg
Woman wanted in Hinds Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
Mary Bolton and her daughter face drug charges after being arrested in a raid on River Loop...
Perry County mother, daughter arrested on drug charges
A 39-year-old Philadelphia man was taken into custody at a Jones County safety checkpoint...
Driver at Jones County safety checkpoint arrested for drug possession
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall led the Golden Eagles to a 7-6...
Golden Eagles unveil 2023 football schedule

Latest News

A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout stand
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, right, reacts during a visit to a U.S. President's Emergency Plan...
Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid